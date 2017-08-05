Lawyer lodges complaint againt Bigg Boss Tamil after star participant Oviya attempts suicide

A Chennai-based lawyer has lodged a complaint against Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan and the producers of the show for allegedly pushing one of its participants to attempting suicide.

According to an Indian Express report, advocate SS Balaji in his complaint to the police commissioner has alleged that Oviya had suffered depression due to the rules of engagement and tasks she was subjected to during her stay in the house. He has also sought a police investigation against Kamal, the producers of the show, and Vijay TV for allegedly causing mental agony to her to increase their viewership, TRPs, and profit.

Oviya, the star contestant on the show, quit Bigg Boss Tamil after staying in the house for 41 days. Her devil-may-care attitude, boldness and honesty helped her win a lot of admiration from the audience. However, it also became the source of all her problems in the house. She remained a constant target and envy of other housemates.

On Friday’s episode, she jumped into the pool demanding her exit from the show. She also claimed that she was unfit to continue in the show as she may be under some mental stress. She also said she wanted some professional help to cope with the situation.