Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: When Shilpa Shetty Kundra failed to answer a simple question about Amitabh Bachchan

The actress first confessed that she's a big fan of Big B on the sets of KBC 9 but later she couldn't answer a simple question about his film...

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is ruling the Television these days. This Friday, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took the hot seat next to a Mumbai based lawyer - Afroz Shah. Shah is credited to have been honoured with one of the top environmental honours of the United Nations, for playing the key role in cleaning the Versova Beach in Mumbai.

While Shilpa and Shah came together for the 'Nai Chah Nai Raah' segment of KBC 9 and went on to win a sum of Rs 25 lakh, the audience was left in splits of laughter when Shilpa couldn't guess a song featurng Big B, despite confessing that she's a die-hard fan of the veteran actor.

What happened was, Shilpa and Shah were required to guess the song 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai' after listening to two lines from the song, for a sum of Rs 20,000 as part of the game. And guess what? Shilpa failed to guess the song even after Big B gave her hints and told her that the song was from his movie titled The Great Gambler and was picturised on him and Zeenat Aman.

This left Shilpa a little embarassed and the viewers in splits of laughter.