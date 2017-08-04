Kapil Sharma wished Sunil Grover on his birthday, here's what Sunil had to say...

It was Sunil Grover's birthday on Thursday. All eyes were fixed on Kapil Sharms's social media handles to know if he would wish Sunil, post his multiple and repeated attempts to get Sunil back on The Kapil Sharma Show, went in vain. But Kapil took to his Twitter account yesterday to wish Sunil.

Kapil wrote, "Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji ... may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :)" and wished him. Not just Kapil, a number of friends and fans of the ace comedian wished him on Twitter. Finally, it was Sunil's turn to revert.

Sunil replied to Kapil in the evening, writing, "Thanks Bhaji! Stay happy and healthy. Love. "

It's heartening to see that both the popular comedians are exchanging 'love' on social media. Does this mean that a patch up may be on the cards soon? Will Sunil consider going back to TKSS?

While the attempts of Kapil and the channel on the which the show airs, have borne no fruit till date, fans are hopeful of Sunil's return. Sunil had left the show post their infamous mid-air fight during which Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused Sunil in an inebriated stated. The incident reportedly, took place while they were on their flight back from Australia.

Though, both of them haven't spoken about their fight, recently Kapil shared in a live chat that he misses Sunil and spending time with him. He also added that Sunil's like a brother to him and he would be ready to welcome him with open arms whenever he decides to come back to TKSS.