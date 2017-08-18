Kapil Sharma's shoot cancelled once again, this time with Amitabh Bachchan for KBC 9!

Kapil Sharma has been at the receiving end of a lot of flak for cancelling shoots with B-Town actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor for The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, once again Kapil had to cancel his shoot, this time with Amitabh Bachchan for his Television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. But was Kapil to blame for it?

While on the previous occasions it was Kapil Sharma's ill health that played spoilsport, that wasn't the case with KBC. As per a SpotboyE report, this time Kapil did not faint on the sets, but it was the FWICE strike because of which the shoot had to be cancelled.

The report further adds that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had given a notice to the Producers Guild, asking for a hike in their wages or else they will go on a strike from August 15. Looks like their notice went unnoticed and hence, all the workers, from the spotboyes to the make-up artists and light men went on a strike. It was because of this reason that Kapil Sharma's shoot with Amitbh Bachchan for KBC had to be called off.

Not just KBC, the shoot of movies like Padmavati, Parmanu and Shah Rukh Khan's next with Aanand L Rai were also affected.