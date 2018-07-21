Julia Roberts is ready to make small screen debut with 'Homecoming' on Amazon Prime Video

Julia Roberts-starrer psychological thriller series Homecoming will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2.

The series, directed by Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail, will be initially offered in English to subscribers and next year it will be made available in other languages, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Based on a popular podcast by the same name, the show has been created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

The cast also includes Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney and Sissy Spacek, among others.

The story follows Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center which helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.