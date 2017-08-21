Essel Group 90 years
In Pictures: Tina Dutta aka Ichha from 'Uttaran' shares red hot pictures from her recent photoshoot

Mon, 21 Aug 2017-05:30pm

Tina's bikini picture is taking the social media by storm...

One of the most popular and loved bahus of Television, Tina Dutta, who shot to fame by the portrayal of her character of Ichha in daily soap Uttaran. The TV show that aired on Colors channel made Tina a household name.

Though, currently, she's not seen on Television but her role remains etched in the memories of her fans. Looks like these days, the actress has been busy in getting some photoshoots done.

Tina recently shared a picture of herself in a red bikini on her Instagram account. She also shared pics from her recent photoshoots. While her fans are mostly used to seeing her in traditional and ethnic attire, her bold pics are certainly making a wave.

Check out some of the pictures right here:

I am enough without anyone else's stamp,,without anyone else's validation or approval..

