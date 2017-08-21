In Pictures: Tina Dutta aka Ichha from 'Uttaran' shares red hot pictures from her recent photoshoot

Tina's bikini picture is taking the social media by storm...
One of the most popular and loved bahus of Television, Tina Dutta, who shot to fame by the portrayal of her character of Ichha in daily soap Uttaran. The TV show that aired on Colors channel made Tina a household name.
Though, currently, she's not seen on Television but her role remains etched in the memories of her fans. Looks like these days, the actress has been busy in getting some photoshoots done.
Tina recently shared a picture of herself in a red bikini on her Instagram account. She also shared pics from her recent photoshoots. While her fans are mostly used to seeing her in traditional and ethnic attire, her bold pics are certainly making a wave.
Check out some of the pictures right here:
The world looks better upside down.. #sundaymusings #selflove #highonlife #tinaadattaa Classic Petite Melrose My new favourite @danielwellington. You can use the code "DWTINAA" to avail a 15 discount on the entire collection. It's valid until 31st August, 2017 #DanielWellington #DanielWellingtonIndia
What a combination of the pool overlooking the vineyard, a totally relaxing holiday! #relaxed #friyay #Happiness #withfriends
The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all direction... #friyay
@enlighten_india_magazine #mayjuneedition #getyoursnow
I am enough without anyone else's stamp,,without anyone else's validation or approval..
Before you give me a reason I take this as a lesson! To bid thee farewell Because you could not tell!! Clearly you stated the obvious But I was oblivious of the truth! That someone so close can grow apart Can behave like strangers ! You surrendered and walked away, Alas! Leaving me with no option but to lay! Now I surrender , surrender from all bonds No relation, no friendship, no bondage will keep me tied ! I surrender ! Pic courtesy @luvisrani Hair @jayshreet.1979 Styling @lasha_designs
There was this strength In her fragility And something so beautiful About her vulnerability.. She was not afraid to be seen.,, For she knew Only very few could understand Where she's been.. trails and tribulations her victories her dedication.. wasn't afraid of the DARK.. Well acquainted with the floor FELL SOO MANY TIMES BUT GOT UP MORE.. Pic courtesy @luvisrani Hair @jayshreet.1979 Styled by @lasha_designs
""What do you want a meaning for?? Life is a desire;not a meaning..charlie chaplin"" Pic courtesy my fav @amitkhannaphotography
