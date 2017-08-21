In Pictures: Tina Dutta aka Ichha from 'Uttaran' shares red hot pictures from her recent photoshoot

Tina's bikini picture is taking the social media by storm...

One of the most popular and loved bahus of Television, Tina Dutta, who shot to fame by the portrayal of her character of Ichha in daily soap Uttaran. The TV show that aired on Colors channel made Tina a household name.

Though, currently, she's not seen on Television but her role remains etched in the memories of her fans. Looks like these days, the actress has been busy in getting some photoshoots done.

Tina recently shared a picture of herself in a red bikini on her Instagram account. She also shared pics from her recent photoshoots. While her fans are mostly used to seeing her in traditional and ethnic attire, her bold pics are certainly making a wave.

Check out some of the pictures right here:

"Today,i affirm my resilience to push through the no's that are present in my life and transfer that energy into growth and seek opportunities." Dress @dream_fashion4u #tappicfordetails #tinaadattaa A post shared by (@dattaatinaa) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

Loneliness is dangerous.. Its addicting..once you see how peaceful it is,you dont wanna deal with people.. Dress @_mad_over_accessories Shoe @jimmychoo #tappicfordetails A post shared by (@dattaatinaa) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

I am not scared to fall..life has defeated me plenty of times.. I have learnt the art of rebounding.. #weekendvibes @amitkhannaphotography let's shoot A post shared by(@dattaatinaa) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

What a combination of the pool overlooking the vineyard, a totally relaxing holiday! #relaxed #friyay #Happiness #withfriends A post shared by (@dattaatinaa) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all direction... #friyay A post shared by (@dattaatinaa) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

@enlighten_india_magazine #mayjuneedition #getyoursnow A post shared by (@dattaatinaa) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

I am enough without anyone else's stamp,,without anyone else's validation or approval.. A post shared by (@dattaatinaa) on May 6, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Start every day with an attitude of gratitude #morningvibes Piccredit @luvisrani Mua @junaidansari Hair @jayshreet.1979 Styling @lasha_designs A post shared by (@dattaatinaa) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:23pm PST