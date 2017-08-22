In Pics: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks nothing like Gopi Bahu in her recent photoshoot!

It's Devoleena's birthday today she reveals how she plans to spend her birthday, decorating her home for Ganesh Chaturthi...

Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu from popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya celebrates her birthday today. The show recently wet off air and the actress is currently on a break. Her name has been doing the rounds as one of those running for Bigg Boss 11. However, nothing has been confirmed on that yet.

Meanwhile, looks like Devoleena has been making the most of her break. She recently did a photoshoot with photographer Sachin Kumar and she looks nothing like her on screen avatar of Gopi Bahu in the pictures.

About her birthday plans,an IANS report quoted Devoleena as saying in a statement, "I am excited to celebrate my birthday with Ganpati. My birthday celebrations will be spent by decorating my house to welcome Ganpati. I am sure my friends will have some surprise for me."

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin from Friday, while her birthday is today.

Check out her photoshoot pictures right here:

My work#shoot#beauty#fashion#actress @devoleena #styling @stylingbysugandhasood #mk up @makeupbyankitrajput #photograohy @sachin113photographer A post shared by Sachin Kumar (photographer) (sachin113photographer) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:09a

Happy birthday @devoleena A post shared by Sachin Kumar (photographer) (sachin113photographer) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:35pm

Someone I love the most was born today....And Thats Me.. Pc- sachin113photographer A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (devoleena) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

B a girl with brain. A woman with attitude. And a lady with Class!! P.c - sachin113photographer Styling - stylebysugandhasood A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (devoleena) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:09am PDT