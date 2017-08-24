Here's all you need to know about Baba Ramdev's upcoming Bhajan reality TV show 'Om Shanti Om'

After appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Baba Ramdev is all set to launch his own Bhajan reality show...

Baba Ramdev is not new to the world of Television. Apart from his Yoga programmes, he has also made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma show. Now, looks like Baba Ramdev plans to rule the space of reality TV by coming up with his own reality show.

Here's all you need to know about the show:

1) It will be a Bhajan reality show

The show will be a Bhajan reality show and the contestants will be seen singing only Bhajans. Speculations are rife saying that there can be remixed or rehashed versions of the old bhajans that we've grown up listening to. That would be a twist in the tale.

2) It will be judged by 3 celebrities

The show will be judged by Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor along with Baba Ramdev ofcourse.

3) Where to watch?

The show will be aired on the new channel Star Bharat. Reportedly, Star Bharat is the revamped version of Life OK channel. Baba Ramdev's show is one of the new shows to be introduced on the channel.

4) The host

The very first episode of the show Om Shanti Om will be hosted by B-Town's livewire Ranveer Singh. The promo of the episode has already been unveiled. Reports suggest that even Sukhbir and Badshah will be seen performing during the inaugural act.

5) When to watch?

The show Om Shanti Om will be telecast from August 28 onwards and it will be a weekly show from Monday to Friday. It willair at 6 pm.