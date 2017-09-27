Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 11 Absolutely stunning pictures of the 'Naagin' actress that you can't afford to miss!

Mouni is gearing up for her big Bollyood debut opposite Akshay Kumar...

Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses on Indian Television. The actress gained immense popularity by her roles in TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev among others. She has also participated in several reality shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Zara Nach Ke Dikha, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and others.

Now, the actress is all set for her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports biopic titled Gold. Apart from being popular for her small screen roles, Mouni is also immensely loved on social media. Her pictures on Instagram are a huge hit among her followers and she makes sure to keep her fans posted with the latest things happening in her life.

So on her birthday today, we take a look at 11 of the most stunning pictures of the sultry actress:

