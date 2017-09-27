Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 11 Absolutely stunning pictures of the 'Naagin' actress that you can't afford to miss!

Mouni is gearing up for her big Bollyood debut opposite Akshay Kumar...
Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses on Indian Television. The actress gained immense popularity by her roles in TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev among others. She has also participated in several reality shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Zara Nach Ke Dikha, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and others.
Now, the actress is all set for her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports biopic titled Gold. Apart from being popular for her small screen roles, Mouni is also immensely loved on social media. Her pictures on Instagram are a huge hit among her followers and she makes sure to keep her fans posted with the latest things happening in her life.
So on her birthday today, we take a look at 11 of the most stunning pictures of the sultry actress:
Solitude is rare, precious, a privilege, even in a crowded place, sets you thinking, we're a nobody in this whole wide world but important to those few who are your herd; those people, souls you connected to, acquired, nurtured for many years; i love that we all work hard, try to do a lot in the limited time we are permitted, want to be good/do good. Love that we love life & if we genuinely do, it loves us right back.... #somanythoughts
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on
Wizing world of a delusional belle...
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on
Need to go to a physic fare #stateofmindaf
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on