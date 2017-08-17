Good News! Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gultai to be back on TV with 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'

Ever since the infamous mid-air fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, Sunil mostly chose to concentrate on his tours and live shows. Though, he did make an appearance here and there on other shows for an episode or two, it was certain that he won't go back to The Kapil Sharma Show.

However, speculations of him coming back on TV with his own show have been always rife. And looks like they turned out to be true. If recent reports are anything to go by, then Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati has bagged a Television show and is all set to be back to give the audience a hearty dose of laughter.

As per a TOI report, Sunil will be seen replacing Elli Avram on the upcoming show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The report quoted a source close to the production as saying, "It’s a laughter show and we have had screen test and rehearsals with our mentors and host Elli. We now feel she doesn’t fit the bill and isn’t able to pull off Hindi as required for the show. We’re now in talks with Sunil Grover and working on dates. If all goes well, we will have him as the host."

Those who're uninitiated, Akshay Kumar is said to be one of the judges on the show. Other names in the panel of judges include Zakhir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal, who will be training their team members and Akshay will be seen as the super judge. Watch this space...