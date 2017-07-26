Game of Thrones: New images bring news of Winterfell, Citadel and a historic moment in waiting!

The post is not that dark, but it has spoilers. So proceed at your discretion.

The teaser for the third episode of Game of Thrones, 'The Queen's Justice,' hinted heavily at the most awaited meeting in Westeros. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Mother of Dragons and the King in the North. Fire and Ice. The strongest candidates for the possible reincarnation of Azor Ahai, are finally crossing paths at Dragonstone.

To continue the teasing over what the duo might say to each other, HBO released a new set of images on Wednesday for 'The Queen's Justice.'

Looking at the images, one can speculate two things - 1) The Queen's Justice is actually talking about one queen, Daenerys, 2) Cersei has planned something utterly devastating plan that the showrunners do not want to risk giving out clues.

Let's check out the images and discuss theories at the same time -

Is Daenerys Targaryen waiting for Jon Snow to arrive or wondering about her next move since the Greyjoy fleet sunk and the fate of Dornish army hangs in balance?

Looks like Dany is not the only one waiting for Jon Snow. Melisandre (Carice van Houten) and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) are seen engaging in one of those intellectual discussions about faith (possibly).

The Jonny Boy is finally up, with Davos (Liam Cunningham) in arms because they all need him to get the Dragonglass now!

Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) is back to business after bidding goodbye to Grey Worm. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is set to receive the bastard he had travelled with to the Wall in season one.

When Dany Met Jonny!

Varys and Tyrion better believe it!

Apart from the meet-cute(?) a lot of other things will also happen in the third episode. Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Unsullied are headed to Casterly Rock. Here we see him before and after donning the new full armour complete with dragon embellishment.

Over in Old Town at Citadel, it seems Sam's (John Bradley-West) episode of Westeros Grey's Anatomy did not go well with Archmaester Marwyn (Jim Broadbent).

Nobody can forget Winterfell. They should not. Especially when it's left with Sansa Stark and Petyr Baelish still has her ear. We sincerely hope Brienne is close by.

