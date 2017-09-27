Did you know how Sania Mirza was obsessed with TV show 'Balika Vadhu'?

Tennis champion Sania Mirza’s favourite TV show was Balika Vadhu. So much so that wherever she would go, even at Wimbledon, she would try and find a website which streamed the serial! Sania shared this with Neha Dhupia on her Podcast.

She said, “It (Balika Vadhu) was a sweet show. And my sister would be like, ‘you’re going to sit in Wimbledon and you’re going to watch this?’! I somehow lost interest over the last couple of years but my mum used to watch. So, whenever I would spend time with my mother, I had to sit and watch the serial. So, at some point, I started getting interested and I was like, accha, ab kya ho raha hai. And on the phone I’d be like mamma uska kya hua Anandi? Do I look like the saas bahu type to you? But I am! But I’m over that phase now, I’ve moved on to cooler things like Suits.”