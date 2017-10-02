Bigg Boss 11: This is what Hiten Tejwani's wife Gauri Pradhan told him before he entered the BB house

Popular reality TV Show Bigg Boss 11 has already had its First Day First Show on Sunday night where host Salman Khan introduced the 18 contestants participating in the show one by one. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu thi fame Television actor Hiten tejwani is also one of the celeb contestants on the show this year.

The Pavitra Rishta actor has been away from TV for quite a long time and is now a participant in one of the most controversial shows on Indian Television. Hiten was accompanied by his wife Gauri Pradhan on the grand premiere episode of the show.

Just before entering the glass walled house, Hiten revealed what his wife had told him when he decided to be a part of Bigg Boss 11. Speaking about his wife's reaction, Hiten told Pinkvilla, "She was very surprised. She told me that she is okay if I want to do this but she said, 'If you get in, you better win and come'."

The actor also told them that he wants to participate in all the tasks and give his best shot, no matter whether he wins or loses. He also added that he wants to win and come out. "I think I will just try and be myself and take a stand on what is right or wrong. I will try to be a little calm and composed like I am in real life," he said.