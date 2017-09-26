Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan reveals why he has the best padosis

Salman Khan is all set to be back to rule the Indian TV space with Bigg Boss 11. The show goes on air on October 1 and the actor launched the show on Tuesday evening.

While interacting with the media at the launch of Bigg Boss 11, the actor shared that every eyar he says that he won't host Bigg Boss but the makers of the show end up convincing him to do it else the channel won't get TRPs. Further talking about his experience as a host, Salman said he hopes that the contestants aren't rude. "It was really daunting last time. It is one of the most difficult format. There's no food, one bathroom, so much gossip, team becomes friends. You don't know whether it's day or night," he said.

This year, the theme of the show is padosis or neighbours. When Salman was quizzed about his own neighbours, the actor said, "My parents are my 'padosis' and I have the best 'padosis' in the world. Also Bollywood veteran actress Waheeda Rehman Ji is my neighbour."

Salman also shared that some of his neigh bours get disturbed when his fans crown in front of his residence. He added that he's asked the security ti keep an eye and make ensue the smooth running of traffic as well.

Watch this space for more updates...