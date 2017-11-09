Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's heartfelt letter to girlfriend Divya Agarwal from MTV Splitsvilla

Priyank Sharma, who has re-entered the Bigg Boss house after he was kicked out after a tiff with Akash Dadlani, is creating a huge stir in the house as far as the women in his life are concerned. While he was often seen talking about his ex-girlfriend Nikita Nagpal, his relationship with MTV Splitsvilla contestant Divya Agarwal has been grabbing headlines for long.

Divya was eliminated from the MTV Splitsvilla in last week's dome session when Hritu and Aqib, who had the power to eliminate, threw Divya and Ripu Daman Singh out of the villa. It was heartbreaking for Priyanka too as he was seen bidding farewell to her.

Now Divya, who is out of the villa, her Instagram handle to post a video, where she is seen reading an emotional letter written to her by Priyank as he expresses his love for her. She uploaded the video in two parts. Divya captioned the post as, “Goodbyes, small fights, anger, jealously etc makes it stronger.. You are my favourite hello and hardest good bye.. reliving my splitsvilla memories.” In the second post, Divya further added, “I think my journey was super hard for me.. the old pattern of splitsvilla was so good… where u meet the one u love go ahead and win… See him safe with someone else.. save myself with someone else.. I never had a relationship like this in my life…” Check it out here:

Goodbyes, small fights, anger, jealously etc makes it stronger.. You are my favourite hello and hardest good bye.. reliving my splitsvilla memories (Part 1/2) A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:55am PST

I think my journey was super hard for me.. the old pattern of splitsvilla was so good... where u meet the one u love go ahead and win... See him safe with someone else.. save myself with someone else.. I never had a relationship like this in my life... A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:58am PST

In the letter, Priyank has written, “I seriously didn’t know what really happened. I just want to tell you that each day I have spent with you over here is unforgettable. You were the most to me and every morning, I will keep finding you by my side and searching for you each time. You gave me the best feeling in this villa and nothing can replace that and take away that from me. Performing with you each time was the best part of us. I will never forget the feeling you gave me, the day when we performed together. Winning was never so important for me. I tried my best to convince everyone but they are not letting me do that. I will see you soon and I don’t want to win the show without you. I love you. I will miss you. Thank you so much. Kikki Loves Cookie.”

This beautifully written emotional letter will certainly make you go aww.