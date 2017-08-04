Bigg Boss 11: Former 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actress Shilpa Shinde approached for Salman Khan's show?

Season 11 of popular Television reality show Bigg Boss is all set to begin from September. The Salman Khan hosted show will have a mix of commoners and celebrities this time as well, much like Bigg Boss 10. A number of names have been speculated upon as the tentative participants on the show. The latest to join the line is former Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shilpa Shinde.

As per a Bombay Times report, Shilpa has been approached for Bigg Boss 11. Shilpa was recently in the news for filing a case of sexual harassment against the producer Benaifer Kohli's husband Sanjay Kohli. Post that, she was also ousted from CINTAA. Rumour has it that Shilpa is most likely to be roped in for Bigg Boss 11 and given the reasons for which she's been grabbing he eyeballs lately, it's highly likely that she may be seen as one of the participants on the show.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Mouni Roy have already shot for the promo of the show. Other names that have been doing the rounds for the show include Achint Kaur, Nandish Sandhu, Aneri Vajani, Sana Saeed, Pearl V Puri and Nia Sharma. Watch this space...