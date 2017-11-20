Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawala on Priyank Sharma: We shared a bed because we had a fight!

Just a day after bikini clad Benafsha Soonawala set the Bigg Boss house's swimming pool on fire, Salman Khan announced her eviction on Weekend Ka Waar.

This MTV Vj stint in Bigg Boss got over but she will always be remembered for her choti si love story in the 11th season. Benafsha who is dating Varun Sood was seen getting close to housemate Priyank Sharma. The irked boyfriend has decided to stay mum on her Bigg Boss innings, but the lady has rubbished rumours of her dating Priyank now.In an interview to Mumbai Mirror Benafsh said, "We were just friends. I’m generally very physical, even hugging and kissing my girlfriends."

She even has a explanation for the duo sleeping on the same bed. Soonawala said," When I told Priyank that I had feelings for him, the smirk on my face was a giveaway but no one caught on. I even told him later that I’d been joking but he continued to say I was his type and that he didn’t know how to handle the situation. Yes, we shared a bed once but that was because we had just had a fight. We fell asleep during the emotional reunion, and when I woke up, I returned to my own bed."

Continuing to convince that said she is just good friends with Priyank Sharma, Benafsha said people are targetting her without any reason. Soonawala said," “People are slut-shaming me for no reason. People should think ten times before passing judgement. I was dignified through the journey,” she asserts, admitting that it feels terrible to be evicted. “The journey is incomplete, I could have done so much more. If I get a chance to go back again like Priyank, I will let karma take over.”