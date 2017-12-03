Bigg Boss 11 | Bandagi Kalra is out, Luv Tyagi survives elimination in Salman Khan's show

Bandagi Kalra has already been seen wishing to break up with Puneesh Sharma in Bigg Boss 11. And what better way to do it than being out of the house itself!

After Sapna Chaudhary’s eviction last week week, this week’s eviction comes off as a bigger suprise as Bandgi Kalra has now been kicked out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. She was out of the house last evening itself and is back in Mumbai.

Her stint in Salman Khan's show was mostly about her mood swings and closeness to Puneesh Sharma, so much so that even her steady boyfriend Denis Nagpal broke up with her with a post on Instagram while she was inside the house. Bandgi and Puneesh made a cosy twosome and made their presence felt in the show with their intimate moments. But seems like the audience had enough of it, as when everyone was expecting Luv Tyagi to be evicted this week, it was Miss Kalra who got voted out.

One of the commoners in the house of Boss, Bandgi was born in Painpat Haryana in a wealthy family. She is ther daughter of a Kapil Kalra who has an import – export business. Her mother is a housewife and she has two siblings Vasu Kalra and Bani Kalra.

After working as a software engineer for 2 years, the diva who wanted to follow her dreams quit the job and went ahead in modelling. Luckily she was approached to be the part of the most controversial show Bigg Boss 11. Rumours say that her casting director boyfriend Dennis only got her entry into the show. Bandgi Kalra has made her entry to the Bigg Boss house with other commoners and celebs like Hina Khan , Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani

May be it's time for Bandagi Kalra to focus on her dream to become an actress now.