Amy Poehler will revive 'Parks and Recreation,' but on one condition

Amy Poehler says she would love her show Parks and Recreation to make a comeback.

The 46-year-old actor, who became popular for playing Leslie Knope in the NBC sitcom, said even other cast members would like the series to return.

"I'll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we would all do it someday. It would be amazing," Poehler told Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson on the show, said he would be game for the revival if Beyonce joined the cast.

Watch the clip:

Parks and Recreation, a political satire show, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, aired on NBC from April 9, 2009 to February 24, 2015.