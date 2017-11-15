American Crime Story: Official trailer for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' has arrived!

The next chapter of the Ryan Murphy anthology series explores Andrew Cunanan's obsession with Gianni Versace.

Makers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story have been teasing the new chapter of the anthology series for months now. On Wednesday, we finally got an in-depth trailer.

Gianni Versace was murdered by Andrew Cunanan in 1997 at the doorsteps of his Villa Casa Casuarina in Florida. Edgar Ramirez plays the deceased designer while Oscar-winner Penelope Cruz plays his younger sister, Donatella Versace.

Singer-actor Ricky Martin plays Versace's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico and another House Ryan Murphy member Darren Criss plays the murderer Andrew Cunanan.

In the trailer, begins with the shots of the aftermath after the assassination. Then comes mourning Donatella, vowing to keep Gianni's legacy alive. We finally see how Cunanan's obsession with Versace began.

Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #ACSVersace. The next installment of FX’s award-winning original series premieres January 17. pic.twitter.com/popBjBvwId — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 15, 2017

Created by Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will bow in on January 17, 2018. It will be followed by Katrina: American Crime Story.

Check out the snippets released before -

Penelope Cruz is Donatella Versace. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres in 2018 on FX. #ACSVersace pic.twitter.com/AXhE4wZPGH — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) October 18, 2017

A troubled path. A dangerous obsession. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres January 17 on FX. #ACSVersace pic.twitter.com/i2e0rVShyF — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 1, 2017

The day genius was taken away. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres January 17 on FX. #ACSVersace pic.twitter.com/VGoSPteALJ — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 8, 2017