The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Gianni Versace, Ryan Murphy, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Marti

American Crime Story: Official trailer for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' has arrived!

Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace and Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' (YouTube Screen Grab)
alt Rucha Sharma | Updated: Nov 15, 2017, 12:51 PM IST, DNA webdesk

The next chapter of the Ryan Murphy anthology series explores Andrew Cunanan's obsession with Gianni Versace.

Makers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story have been teasing the new chapter of the anthology series for months now. On Wednesday, we finally got an in-depth trailer.

Gianni Versace was murdered by Andrew Cunanan in 1997 at the doorsteps of his Villa Casa Casuarina in Florida. Edgar Ramirez plays the deceased designer while Oscar-winner Penelope Cruz plays his younger sister, Donatella Versace.

Singer-actor Ricky Martin plays Versace's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico and another House Ryan Murphy member Darren Criss plays the murderer Andrew Cunanan.

In the trailer, begins with the shots of the aftermath after the assassination. Then comes mourning Donatella, vowing to keep Gianni's legacy alive. We finally see how Cunanan's obsession with Versace began.

Created by Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will bow in on January 17, 2018. It will be followed by Katrina: American Crime Story.

