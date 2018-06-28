YouTube picture-in-picture mode will now be available to all Android users

YouTube's picture-in-picture mode will soon be available to all Android users. The feature was first rolled out to Android 8.0 Oreo users in November last year, followed by YouTube Red subscribers. However, the company is now extending it to other non-Red members as well, Engadget reported. The picture-in-picture allows you to continue watching a YouTube video even if you have stepped out of the page.

In addition to announcing new ways of monetization, YouTube also introduced a new feature of publishing called Premieres.

Premiers allows you to run a pre-recorded clip in perfect sync during a live session, The Verge reported. The pre-recorded clip can be scheduled similar to how the live stream is scheduled to build hype. Viewers will be able to join through real-time chat.

YouTube, often criticized for not compensating creators well enough, will allow them to set up paid channel memberships, the company said today. Currently the vast majority of revenue at the Google-owned service comes from advertising and that will remain a focus, said Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief products officer.

"But we also want to think beyond ads. Creators should have as many ways and opportunities to make money as possible," he said. Viewers will pay $4.99 a month for channel memberships giving them access to exclusive content including livestreams, extra videos or shout-outs on channels with more than 100,000 subscribers.

With inputs from ANI