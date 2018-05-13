Xiaomi smart devices now support Google Assistant

Xiaomi offers a range of smart devices other than just smartphones in its home country. Now, in a bid to penetrate the US market, Xiaomi is adding support for the popular Google Assistant on its smart home devices.

Xiaomi's smart devices include a range of products including smart LED bulb, smart plug, and so on. With the support for Google Assistant, users will be able to interact with Xiaomi smart products using voice commands, Engadget reported.

Xiaomi, which boasts home country China and India are one of its top markets is ambitious about the US market where giants Google and Apple are the dominating force.