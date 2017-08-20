Xiaomi and Google are reportedly working on the next Android One device

Xiaomi Mi 5X was recently launched in China. The smartphone runs on Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. However, according to a new report, Xiaomi is partnering with Google to launch an Android One version of the smartphone.

According to an Indonesian blog, Krispitech, this smartphone is likely to be called the Xiaomi A1. It is likely to boast dual cameras as well as feature a 5.5-inch full HD display. Under the hood it is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. If these reports stand true, this will be the first Android One smartphone to boast a dual-camera setup.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is available in China for RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), and it is widely expected to be launching in India next month. Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain recently tweeted that the company will be launching its first smartphone with dual-camera feature in India. However, the company has not yet confirmed the date or the smartphone it plans to launch.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 5X features a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card.

The smartphone will come with a pair of 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The company claims that the dual-camera setup is capable of delivering DSLR-like photos with depth-of field effect while capturing portraits. The Mi 5X will be armed with a 3,080mAh battery.

The article was originally published on BGR India