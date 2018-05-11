Vivo X21 UD expected to launch in India on May 29

Vivo might soon introduce the Vivo X21 UD smartphone in India. The company has sent out press invites for an event on May 29. The invite sent by Vivo includes the letter 'X' which hints that the company will most likely unveil an X-series smartphone in India.

Last month, Vivo launched two new smartphones in China - Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD. The Vivo X21 is priced at CNY 2,898 (approximately Rs 29,900) for the 64GB variant and CNY 3,198 (approximately Rs 33,000) for the 128GB variant. It will be available in Ruby Red, Aurora White, and Black colour variants. On the other hand, the Vivo X21 UD for the 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 3,598 (approximately Rs 37,100). It will be available in Black and Ruby Red colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X21 UD will sport a 6.28-inch display FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will be powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with 6GB RAM. It will include an internal storage of 128GB, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

It comes equipped with a dual-camera setup – 12MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera. It also includes a 12MP front-facing camera as well.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, it will include connectivity features such Bluetooth 5.0, dual band WiFi, USB 2.0, OTG, GPS and the face unlock option. It will be backed up by a 3200mAh battery.