Vivo Nex S and Vivo Nex A set to launch in India on July 19

The Vivo Nex S and Nex A smartphones are expected to launch in India on July 19. The company has sent out an invite to the media, hinting at a new product launch. The invite also confirmed that Vivo will expand its Nex brand to India.

In China, the Vivo Nex A is priced at CNY 3,898 (approximately Rs 40,400) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the Vivo Nex S with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 4,498 (approximately Rs 47,000). Lastly, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the Nex S is priced at CNY 4,998 (approximately Rs 52,000). The smartphone will be available in Black and Red colour variants while the 256GB storage variant will be available in a Black colour variant.

The Vivo Nex S feature a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels. It sports dual 12-megapixel rear camera with primary sensor having f/1.8 aperture and secondary getting f/2.4 aperture. The camera supports Vivo’s AI recognition tools for smoother user experience. However, the highlight of the device is the 8-megapixel pop-up selfie camera which reveals itself when you activate the front camera on the camera app. The motorized action makes it one of the most futuristic implementations yet.

On the other hand, the Vivo Nex A features a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display along with a 1080 x 2316 Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, with Adreno 616 GPU. It includes a 6GB RAM along with an internal storage of 128GB. The smartphone comes equipped with a 12MP + 5MP dual-camera setup, and an 8MP front-facing camera. Running Funtouch OS 4.0 with Android 8.1 Oreo OS on top, the device is backed up by a 4000mAh battery.