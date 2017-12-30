Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Technology
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Top 5 smartphones in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on Flipkart

Mobile


 , Representational Image



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Saturday 30 December 2017 14:37 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
E-commerce portal Flipkart is offering discounts on many smartphones right now. Here are our top 5 picks which you can consider below Rs 10,000.

 
1. Xiaomi Redmi 5A – Rs 6,999

 
5 inch HD display

 
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM

 
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128GB

 
Android Nougat 7.1.2

 
13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

 
3000 mAh battery

 
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 – Rs 9,999

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
5.5 inch full HD display

 
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

 
Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

 
4100 mAh battery

 
3. Moto E4 Plus – Rs 9,999

 
5.5 inch HD display

 
MediaTek MTK6737 1.3GHz processor, 3GB of RAM

 
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

 
Android Nougat 7.1.1 | Stock Android version

 
13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

 
5000 mAh battery

 
4. Lenovo K8 Plus

 
5.2 inch full HD display

 
MediaTek MTK Helio P25 octa core processor, 3GB of RAM

 
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

 
Android Nougat 7.1.1 | Stock Android version

 
13MP + 5MP dual rear camera | 8MP front camera

 
4000 mAh battery

 
5. Panasonic Eluga I9

 
5 inch HD Display

 
MediaTek MTK6737 quad core processor, 3GB of RAM

 
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

 
Android Nougat 7.0

 
13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

 
2500 mAh battery

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story