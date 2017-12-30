Top 5 smartphones in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on Flipkart
E-commerce portal Flipkart is offering discounts on many smartphones right now. Here are our top 5 picks which you can consider below Rs 10,000.
1. Xiaomi Redmi 5A – Rs 6,999
5 inch HD display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128GB
Android Nougat 7.1.2
13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera
3000 mAh battery
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 – Rs 9,999
5.5 inch full HD display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB
Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera
4100 mAh battery
3. Moto E4 Plus – Rs 9,999
5.5 inch HD display
MediaTek MTK6737 1.3GHz processor, 3GB of RAM
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB
Android Nougat 7.1.1 | Stock Android version
13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera
5000 mAh battery
4. Lenovo K8 Plus
5.2 inch full HD display
MediaTek MTK Helio P25 octa core processor, 3GB of RAM
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB
Android Nougat 7.1.1 | Stock Android version
13MP + 5MP dual rear camera | 8MP front camera
4000 mAh battery
5. Panasonic Eluga I9
5 inch HD Display
MediaTek MTK6737 quad core processor, 3GB of RAM
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB
Android Nougat 7.0
13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera
2500 mAh battery