Top 5 smartphones in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on Flipkart

E-commerce portal Flipkart is offering discounts on many smartphones right now. Here are our top 5 picks which you can consider below Rs 10,000.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 5A – Rs 6,999

5 inch HD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM

32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128GB

Android Nougat 7.1.2

13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

3000 mAh battery

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 – Rs 9,999

5.5 inch full HD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM

32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

4100 mAh battery

3. Moto E4 Plus – Rs 9,999

5.5 inch HD display

MediaTek MTK6737 1.3GHz processor, 3GB of RAM

32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

Android Nougat 7.1.1 | Stock Android version

13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

4. Lenovo K8 Plus

5.2 inch full HD display

MediaTek MTK Helio P25 octa core processor, 3GB of RAM

32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

Android Nougat 7.1.1 | Stock Android version

13MP + 5MP dual rear camera | 8MP front camera

4000 mAh battery

5. Panasonic Eluga I9

5 inch HD Display

MediaTek MTK6737 quad core processor, 3GB of RAM

32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

Android Nougat 7.0

13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera

2500 mAh battery