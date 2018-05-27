Spotted: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with Exynos 9810 SoC on Geekbench

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted on benchmarking website, Geekbench. The device is expected to be unveiled during IFA 2018 in August.

The listing reveals that the device will feature Exynos 9810 SoC and sports model number SM-N960N. Additionally, the listing also revealed that the smartphone will include 6GB RAM and run Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of rumoured specifications, the device will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It will be backed up by a 4000mAh battery.

The test also shows that the processor performance score of the Exynos Note 9 are superior to those of the Snapdragon variant 2737 in single-core and 9064 in multi-core. We can expect the Exynos-based processor on the Galaxy Note 9 to be much faster, compared to the Snapdragon-based Note 9.

Recently, The Korea Herald reported that Samsung is likely to debut the latest-generation version of its Bixby intelligent personal assistant in the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, landing before the end of the summer. It is then expected to roll out progressively to the brand's other compatible devices during the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.

Presented to developers late in 2017, Bixby 2.0 is billed as an even more intelligent personal assistant that's above all capable of recognizing several speakers by their voices. The assistant promises faster, more accurate and more contextual responses, in a bid to catch up with Google Assistant. Google's tool sets the standard for Android users, and thus potentially for all users of Samsung smartphones.

Bixby launched at the beginning of 2017 on the Samsung Galaxy S8, promising optimized user experiences thanks to an intelligent interface and an AI-based virtual assistant capable of suggesting appropriate offers and recommendations. As well as equipping its smartphones, Samsung also aims to bring this technology to other smart devices, such as TVs, fridges, etc.