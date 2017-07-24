Plan your next weekend with Google 'event finder' feature

The new feature will display a concise summary of events and activities from popular sites from across the web like BookMyShow, AllEvents.

Google has announced a new update for users, to enable them to discover, promote and attend various events across the town with the help of using user-friendly interface.

As per the new Google update, everyone can now search for events of their choice on the Google mobile search app.

The new feature will display a concise summary of events and activities from popular sites from across the web like BookMyShow, AllEvents.in, EventsHigh and 10times.com.

Each listing contains key details in the event title including date, time, location, and even price where available.

Tapping on an event listing takes the user directly to the website from where they can learn more or buy tickets making it easy to use.

Google, however, has also released developer guidelines to help developers format their event listings so that users can find them with ease when looking for activities and events on the app.

