Oppo F5 6GB RAM, 64GB goes on sale in India

The Oppo F5 was launched in India earlier this month which was unveiled in two RAM and storage variants. Earlier the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant was available at RS 19,990. Now on Monday, Oppo launched the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant of the F5 which has gone up for pre-orders.

The Oppo F5 6GB RAM variant is priced at RS 24,990 and will be available for pre-orders via Flipkart and sales will begin on December 1.

Flipkart provides various offers on the launch of phone like 5% discount if you use Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, free 3 Months Hotstar Premium Subscription, and extra 10% off on next Flipkart Fashion purchase. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMI's and up to Rs.20000 off on exchange.

Oppo F5 6GB comes with inbuilt storage and the specifications of the two Oppo F5 variants are identical. The AI-powered beauty recognition front camera is the highlight feature of the phone. This feature has been introduced first time in India. The phone also has features like O-share (a feature to transfer files faster than bluetooth).

The phone also has features like Game Acceleration and Facial Unlock with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.