LinkedIn's 'Resume Assistant' to help you create better CV

With an aim to help its users craft compelling resumes, LinkedIn has launched an artificial intelligence-powered tool to bring the insights of the professional networking site directly into Microsoft Word. The 'Resume Assistant' will enable users to see examples of suggested skills and work experience summaries, with insights from millions of LinkedIn members directly within Microsoft Word to help them write about their work in a better way, the company said.

They will also have access to articles and tips on resume creation, it said. "Creating a resume that accurately represents who you are, what you have done and in a way that is tailored to the role you are aspiring to, is one of the biggest challenges for professionals," said Kylan Nieh, Senior Product Manager at LinkedIn. "In a recent survey of US professionals, nearly 70 per cent stated the most challenging part of writing their resume is not knowing whether they are portraying themselves in the most effective way, and more than 50 per cent reported that customising their resume for a specific role was a roadblock to success," Nieh said in a blog post.

The new AI-powered tool will help users to see skills that other professionals in their desired role and industry have, which help them get discovered by recruiters, the company said. Once they see a job posting or suggested skill in Resume Assistant, they will be able to go online and take a course on LinkedIn Learning to strengthen their chances of getting hired, it said. Once the resume has been updated, Resume Assistant will help users kick-start their job search by highlighting relevant job listings on LinkedIn.

They will be able to go directly to the job opening on LinkedIn, learn more and apply for it. With Resume Assistant, users will also be prompted to turn on 'Open Candidates', which acts as a signal to recruiters that the candidate is open to new opportunities, making it twice more likely for them to be heard by recruiters. Users will also be able to connect with a professional resume writer via LinkedIn's freelance hiring platform.