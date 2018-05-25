Letstrack to enter Bangladesh, Sri Lanka market with advanced GPS

Real-time tracking system Letstrack announced their plans to expand into Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with advanced GPS tracking technology to serve the existing and new customer base better.

Letstrack also announced launch of 'Postpay' option that will allow the customers to purchase the Letstrack's tracking systems on easy EMI options.

A most advanced and innovative GPS tracking system, Postpay is highly affordable to the customers as it will lower down their burden of making one- time payment.

"The plan to expand our reach in International markets reflects the company's vision to become one of the most preferred and advanced GPS tracking devices and applications across the globe. Since our entry in the market, we have been utilising technology in innovative ways to ensure passenger safety and convenience that always leads us to come up with something new for the ease of our customers," said CEO and founder, Letstrack, Vikram Kumar.

Recently, to strengthen the safety measures for women and other passengers travelling alone, Letstrack has also integrated 'Police Alert' feature in their application.

The women safety and an alarming rate of road crimes have become a prime concern in metro cities as well as remote areas. Therefore, Letstrack's new feature of 'Police Alert' keeps the users safe while travelling alone by enabling them to send an alert to its 24/7 response team that immediately escalates the concern to the nearest police station and the pre-defined emergency contacts of the user.

In addition, for better efficiency and performance, Letstrack is also going to be fully automated that will increase the accuracy and reliability of the application.

Last month, Letstrack has also raised a seed funding of worth USD 1.7 million from a UK based investor James Arthur, who is now the COO of Letstrack. Since the arrival of James Arthur, Letstrack is witnessing phenomenal growth in both domestic and international markets.