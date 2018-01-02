LEAKED: Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra with dual selfie cameras spotted online

Leaked images of a new smartphone by Sony have surfaced online. Dubbed, the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, the device is expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. The device was spotted earlier, bearing the model number H4233.

The device is the successor to the Xperia XA1 Ultra and will include a few design changes. It sports thin bezels on the left and right sides, while the chins are as thick. In terms of rumoured specifications, the device will come with a 6 inch display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It will also include an internal storage of 64GB. The upcoming smartphone will run Android 8.0 Oreo and comes equipped with two-front-facing cameras.

A few months ago, Sony has launched its flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ1 in India. The device comes with a metal unibody design, Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, Sony's Motion Eye camera and Sony's new 3D creator feature that allows users to create 3D scans of objects.

The company stated that the new Xperia XZ1 has been inspired from Sony’s most inventive products developed over the decades such as the Cyber-shot, BRAVIA, Handycam and Walkman. Design wise, the Xperia XZ1 is made out of metal with glass on the front. The smartphone has a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection against nicks and scratches. It comes with HDR support, 138% sRGB coverage and a few Sony proprietary technologies like TRLIMUNIOUS and X-Reality unit.