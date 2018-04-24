Leaked: LG G7 ThinQ press renders surface online

New leaks for the LG G7 ThinQ have now surfaced online. Serial tipster Evan Blass has shared press renders of the upcoming smartphone from various angles. The device is expected to launch on May 2, at an event in New York and in Seoul on May 3 respectively.

Based on the leaked image, the smartphone is spotted in a grey color variant and features a notch with houses the front-facing camera as well as the proximity sensors along with edge-to-edge display. Towards the back, you can see a vertical dual camera setup with LED flash and also, a fingerprint sensor. The right of the smartphone sports a lock/power key while; the left side of the smartphone includes volume controls. Lastly, the bottom includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and antenna bands.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is said to feature 6-inch display. It will most likely be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 6GB RAM. It may be backed up by a 3000mAh battery. At the moment, the is no official word from the company.

The previous iteration, the LG G6 launched in April last year. In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB or 64GB which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

It comes equipped with two 13MP rear cameras along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 a, b, g, n, ac), Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, NFC, Water and Dust Resistant support, UX 6.0, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. A 3300mAh battery completes the package.