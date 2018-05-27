HMD Global teases the launch of a 'ChargedUp' smartphone for May 29

HMD Global is gearing up to launch a new smartphone on May 29. The event will take place in Moscow at 7:40PM MSK (10:10PM IST). The company has also shared a teaser with the hashtag #ChargedUp which suggests that the smartphone will include a powerful battery. According to reports, the company is rumoured to unveil a global variant of the Nokia X6.

What's next in the #Nokiamobile story? Find out on Tuesday 29th May. It's time to get #ChargedUp. pic.twitter.com/UUwVeBM3Pj — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) May 25, 2018

The device is priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,800) for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 16,000) and the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 18,100) respectively.

In terms of specifications, the device will feature a 5.8-inch display with a 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with two variants - 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and also includes a microSD card for expandable storage for up to 256GB.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box, the device will feature a dual-camera setup – 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It will also include a 16MP front-facing camera. A 3,060mAh battery completes the package and includes Quick Charge 3.0.