Google's human-mimicking Duplex voice AI will now identify itself!

After critics labeled Google's almost human-sounding voice AI Duplex as 'horrifying', the search giant has announced that the software will identify itself to humans before a conversation begins. Google Duplex is an experimental AI system and was introduced at the Google I/O 2018 earlier this week. It uses DeepMind's new WaveNet audio-generation technique and other advances in natural language processing to make it sound more humanlike, The Verge reports.

Now, following the outcry, Google has decided to add a built-in disclosure to the system with some sort of a verbal announcement to the human on the other end that they are in fact talking to an AI. Google Duplex is expected to be in beta within the Assistant platform this summer.