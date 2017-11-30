Google introduces Datally app for quick data usage in real time

Technology Giant Google announced the launch Datally App that will help users understand, control and save on their mobile data. Globally available on the Google Play Store, Datally App will enable users to track their data usage in real time, and get personalized recommendations on saving data along with notifications of public Wi-Fi spots available nearby.

Mobile data is expensive for many people around the world. And what's worse, it's hard to figure out where it all goes. That's why we built Datally, an app that helps you to control, save more and do more with your data. We've been testing Datally in the Philippines for the past few months, and people are saving up to 30 percent on their data," said vice president Next Billion Users, Google, Caesar Sengupta in a blogpost.

Datally helps users do three things:

Understand your data: See your usage on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis and get personalized recommendations for how you can save more.

Control your data: Turn on the Data Saver bubble to block background data usage and track real-time data usage while using each of your apps-it's like a speedometer for your data. You can also block data with one tap if an app's data usage gets out of control.

Save your data: Sometimes you just need a little more than what you've got on your data plan. Datally will tell you if you're near public Wi-Fi and help you connect.