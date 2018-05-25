Disney's Stickman robot pulls off aerial back flip

Disney Research has built a human-scale robot called Stickman which is capable of aerial acrobatics, including back flips.

Stickman is a robotic stick and during a latest back flip maneuver, it swings from a ceiling-mounted wire about 19.6 feet off the ground, tucks into a ball at peak height, and lands safely on the mat, The Verge reported. Disney's Stickman uses inertial motion sensing, laser rangefinders, and computer vision to pull off these stunts.

Having machines replace humans across industries is a growing rage. However, with robots which can do acrobatics like the Stickman, the use cases include instances where it will be possible to avoid accidents while filming certain action sequences.