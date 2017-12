The OnePlus 5T’s major feature, Face Unlock is coming to the OnePlus 5. The company has officially stated that the older phone is getting this feature as well.

OnePlus Chief Carl Pei tweeted, “Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas!” However, he hasn’t shared any details as to when the feature will make its way to the device. We can expect a software update on the OnePlus 5 to enable the forward-facing camera to recognize faces and let users past their smartphone's lock screen respectively.

There’s no known plan at the moment to bring Face Unlock to other older phones such as the OnePlus 3 or the OnePlus 3T. Currently, OnePlus' Face Unlock feature is only available on their flagship OnePlus 5T.

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD Optic AMOLED display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled Adreno 540 GPU. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the device comes equipped with a 20MP rear camera along with a 16MP front facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C (v2.0). A 3300mAh battery completes the package.

In August this year, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 5 in a new soft gold color variant in India. The limited-edition OnePlus 5 Soft Gold with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage was available for Rs 32,999 in India through Amazon.in as well as on oneplusstore.in.