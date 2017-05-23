Climate-friendly tech showcased in roadshow by Environment

Around 13 exhibitors showcased climate-friendly alternative technologies used for refrigeration and air-conditioning at a technology roadshow hosted by the Environment Ministry in Agra today.

In a first, the ministry along with the UN Environment OzonAction's Compliance Assistance Programme organised a 'Ozone2Climate' technology roadshow on the sidelines of South Asia National Ozone Officers Annual Network Meeting, which kicked off today.

The roadshow took place post the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

Around 197 nations, including India, had struck a legally-binding deal after intense negotiations in the Rawandan capital Kigali to phase down hydrofluorocarbons which are ozone depleting compounds.

Environment secretary Ajay Narayan Jha, after inaugurating the roadshow, said 13 exhibitors that promoted ozone and climate-friendly alternative technologies in refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) sector took part in the event.

The roadshow showcased current refrigeration and air conditioning equipment designed to be more energy efficient, having a double benefit of saving money for consumers and with a much lower impact on the environment.

Over 200 refrigerant technicians, ozone officers, business representatives and government officials attended the roadshow, an official statement said.

The head of the United Nations Environment's OzonAction, Shamila Nair-Bedouelle, highlighted UNEP's Compliance Assistance Programme (CAP) which provides significant support to Article 5 countries in meeting and sustaining their obligations under the Protocol.

"The national ozone officers' network meetings are a flagship of the CAP and offer a forum for exchange of experience and knowledge transfer among national ozone officers," she said.

Along with the roadshow, the UN Environment is also organising the annual network meeting for South Asia Ozone Officers from today to May 26.

The meeting focuses on current policy and technology updates on ozone and climate friendly alternatives to Hydrochlorofluorocarbons and Hydrofluorocarbons, specifically post-Kigali amendment.

