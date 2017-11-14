Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro review: New kid on the block for Generation Z

How's the camera? That's the question I am always asked whenever I get a smartphone for a review. And before I can even answer, they are already taking selfies and judging the device.

Over the years, the trend has been shifting. From performing day-to day functions to battery life to mobile specifications, the basic what every smartphone user now wants is that their phone should be able to capture good selfies.

And realising this, the companies are coming up with devices dedicated exclusively to the selfie-craze that has seen spectacular rise. Next in line is Asus' Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro review, which the company claims would step up the game.

Design and Specifications:

Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is all about the dual front cameras, which according to the company's claims offers great selfies in both bright light and indoors. Packed with 3,000mAh battery, the device has USB 2.0 slot for charging.

The smartphone weighs around 147gm, its light weight surely impresses. The phone has a good grip and features a metal unibody design. The home button has been placed on the chin of the phone and also acts as a fingerprint sensor.

The curved Corning Gorilla Glass will keep the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro scratchless if you have clumsy hands like me. The device boasts of 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution. The display does not create problems in the sunlight.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset which houses an octa-core Cortex A53 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz along with Adreno 506 GPU. This is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

On the rear it has a 16mp camera and on the front it has a 12 MP + 5 MP camera setup for selfies, along with a softlight LED unit.

Here is a full list of specifications: : 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (expandable to 2TB), 12MP + 12MP front camera with telephoto and wide-angle lens and 16MP rear camera, 3000 mAh battery, Android Nougat with Asus ZenUI 4.0 on top

Camera:

Now, let's talk about the highlight of the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro. Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is all about the dual front cameras. The device has a 24MP (12MP + 12MP ) front camera with Dual Pixel technology.

The camera, which the smartphone is focussed upon has to be appreciated. Some of the shots I took in daylight had great details. The colour balance was just right. Asus has added a soft LED flash on the front, which does a good job.

However, the low light shots, I felt were a bit hazy. The rear camera supports 4K video recording and the quality was good in daylight.

The front camera comes with a 120-degree wide-angle lens that lets you take group selfies with ease. It also lets you shoot 4K videos. When switching between the selfie and wefie (The term Asus used for a group selfie), the device performs pretty decent.

There’s a Selfie Master app which lets you adjust the beauty mode in photo, video or live streaming mode. However, I am not a great fan of the beauty mode but the ones who are crazy about selfie filters may give it a thumbs up.

Performance:

Powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset along with 4 GB RAM, the device works smoothly while performing day to day basic tasks. Working on too many apps at a single time was a hassle-free experience.

To a gamers' delight, Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is just up to the mark. The device worked just fine even with highest settings on Asphalt 8: Airborne. EVen with the continuous usage, I did not find the devive heating up after a certain time. Fingerprint scanner is quick. To sum it all up, the device performance is impressive if not extra ordinary.

Battery life:

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes with a 3,000 mAh Li-ion battery and has a USB charger supporting fast charging. The battery lasts long enough to performs multi tasks on a regular day with WhatsApp, Facebook messanger, office emails with constant calling mixed with video streaming and a little bit of gaming.

However, the battery was gone for a toss when I used the front camera for shooting a video with the other camera related features.

Analysis:

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is a decent smartphone which is available at Rs 23,999. The price may seem a little overpriced but the dual-front facing cameras with wide-angle option and a softlight LED bulb are more than enough to make it popular among the selfie crazy generation. Howver, I feel that there is still a room for refinements.

The device certainly has to offer more than its competition in the market. But if the selfie love is not what you are fond of, then you might want to consider other available options.