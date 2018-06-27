Amazon will now let you talk to Alexa on iOS

Amazon has updated its Alexa for iOS app which allows Siri lovers to bring a change to their lives. The new version of the Amazon Alexa app now allows you to talk to Alexa. It works the same way as Siri where you activate the voice-controlled assistant for updates on weather, news, movie time, appointments, and so on, Fast Company reported.

With the new update, Amazon Echo owners with an iOS device will be able to seamlessly control the connected home devices. However, it still requires you to open the app and then voice the instructions.

Recently, Amazon launched Alexa for Hospitality, developed specifically to act as a virtual hotel concierge. With Amazon Echo, guests can ask Alexa for information like hotel pool hours or the location of the fitness center and request room service or housekeeping.

The device can also be used to control room lights, temperature, the blinds and the TV. Aside from the hotel experience, guests can call on Alexa for Hospitality to check airport wait times, play games, or play white noise to help them fall asleep.

Likewise, Amazon is working on a feature that will allow Amazon customers to temporarily connect to their account and play music from their personal playlist, be it Amazon Music, Spotify or Pandora, or listen to their audiobooks. Marriott International will be the first to introduce Alexa into its hotel rooms, at select properties across its portfolio including Marriott Hotels, Westin, St. Regis, Aloft and the Autograph Collection, starting this summer.

With inputs from ANI