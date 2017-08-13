AI can be more dangerous than North Korea, believes Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated that people should be more worried about artificial intelligence, more than the heightened tension between the US and North Korea.

Musk tweeted, “Nobody likes being regulated, but everything (cars, planes, food, drugs, etc) that's a danger to the public is regulated. AI should be too.” He also said, “If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea.”

He accompanied these posts on Twitter with a poster of a worried woman saying, “In the end, the machines will win." His comments were in reference to his non-profit startup OpenAI, which studies artificial intelligence and has managed to beat multiple world-class DOTA 2 champions in one-on-one games played recently.

According to reports, Musk had called for regulation of AI in the past which stated that regulation is needed now or “by the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it’s too late.”