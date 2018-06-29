After series of mishaps, Bengal govt introduces app to increase security at Digha sea

Looking at the cases of drowning in Digha sea, the administration there has taken the help of technology to prevent such cases. With the help of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) a smartphone app for security of visitors, has been developed.

There will be a danger alert button on the app which, when someone is spotted to be drowning or appears to be in danger can be tapped by others at the shore. Authorities would be alerted immediately and police or other rescue officers would reach the spot as soon as possible. The app would be available for download from Playstore very shortly. Security officials at Digha, one of the most favourite seaside spots in East Midnapore, said that the app would complement their security arrangement and would take it ahead by several steps.

To make the app work, one would have to keep the mobile phone location active so that once the danger button is pressed, it can be located easily by officials.

Kanthi SDPO Partha Ghosh said that once the location is ascertained, it would be easier to pinpoint the area and rush rescue workers to the spot to expedite rescue operation at a faster pace. Other than that, the app would also help with weather forecast and information regarding high and low tides. Several important phone numbers would be available on the app and important tips would also be provided through it regarding safety and security in the area.