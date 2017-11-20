WWE Survivor Series 2017 results and recap: Raw prevails in battle of brands

WWE Survivor Series 2017, one of the company's four biggest pay-per-views, was held on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). In the battle of brands, Raw and SmackDown Live went head-to-head in Houston. The Survivor Series show spanned six total hours with the two-hour kickoff show and a four-hour main event.

While the PPV was excellent, the final finish left many puzzled. The end of men's Survivor Series elimination match was full of turns and confusion.

Here are results and recap of WWE Survivor Series 2017:

Elias defeats Matt Hardy via pinfall (Kickoff Show)

The match was surprisingly long given that there was no history behind this bout. Hardy sold a shoulder injury throughout after having his arm slammed on to the ring apron. The finish saw Elias toss Hardy shoulder first into ring post before hitting his Drift Away finisher.

Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore def Kalisto to retain the title (Kickoff Show)

It was good enough finish for what has been an interesting feud for the

Cruiserweight divison. Amore largely dominated using physicality as the larger man. Amore sent Kalisto into an exposed part of the turnbuckle on the ring apron and connected with his Jaw-Done-Zo finisher moments later for the victory.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeat Breezango

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are the hootest heels at the moment (except The Miz)and they proved it with a promo before the match, explaining why the "under siege" angle of Raw versus SmackDown Live "wasn't their fight." They also called it a "disgrace" being booked into a last-minute kickoff show match against "two clowns like Breezango." The match was largely pedestrian and ended on a predictable note.

The Shield defeat The New Day

It was one of the matches of day. The six-man tag team match had many memorable points. The match was chaotic at times with The New Day making some memorable saves. However, the match closed with Kingston falling victim to the numbers game as The Shield raised him up for their patented power bomb, with all three members leaping from the second rope.

Women's 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match- Raw defeats Smackdown Live

Asuka came out as the star in this match. She was the sole survivor, rallying from behind against both Tamina Snuka and Natalya to close the match with a pair of Asuka Locks.

Order of elimination: Lynch-SD (by Bayley), Bayley-Raw (by Snuka), Jax-Raw (via countout), Fox-Raw (by Naomi), Naomi-SD (by Banks), Carmella-SD (by Asuka), Banks-Raw (by Natalya), Snuka-SD (by Asuka), Natalya-SD (by Asuka)

Baron Corbin defeats The Miz

Finally, Baron Corbin had a big victory- and he looked good doing it. With Maryse in the front row and present for the first time since announcing her pregnancy, Corbin put over his diabolical side early by holding up Miz's face in front of her before punching it. He also sold a storyline left knee injury and battled back in almost babyface fashion, including stiff beatdowns of The Miztourage.

However, he ended any thoughts of a face turn by grabbing the microphone and standing over Miz before saying, "Hey Miz, my hand went up and your mouth went close. And all you people in this audience and all you people watching at home, I just shut your mouth, too."

The Usos defeat Sheamus & Cesaro

The Usos and The Bar have been two of the best set of performers in WWE recently and it was evident in this match. The four participants didn't hold back and created a match that was almost the best of the night.

Charlotte Flair defeats Alexa Bliss

It was a great match. Flair and Bliss, the only two women in WWE history to hold both the Raw and SmackDown titles, went out and performed as if they had been feuding for years. There was no proper build for the match but it didn't matter as the two superstars went showed why they are at the top right now.

Brock Lesnar defeats AJ Styles

It was a dream match- Lesnar and Styles didn't disappoint. They performed as if they were in the main event of WrestleMania.

Lesnar dominated the entire first half by throwing Styles around. Styles took a trip to the suplex city with Lesner delivering a quad of German suplexes.

It was a "David versus Goliath" story until Styles finally turned the match around. A springboard forearm to the floor and another off the steps weakened Lesnar. Styles then hit a 450 splash in the ring for a near fall and a huge pop from the crowd.

Lesnar kicked out of the Phenomenal Forearm and caught Styles' second attempt at the move in mid-air before hitting an F5 for the pin. This wasn't as good as expected, it was even better.

Men's 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match- Raw defeats Smackdown Live

It was solid match with a solid start but with a very messy ending. Raw earned a easy enough victory after being left with a 3-1 advantage to end the match. But, Triple H sabotaged a member of his own team by hitting a Pedigree on Angle and pulling his brother-in-law, McMahon, onto him for the pin. Triple H followed by taking out Shane-O-Mac to give Raw the victory before Strowman went on a rampage.

Strowman threatened Triple H by cornering him and yelling, "If you ever try to cross me again, you will never play this game again. Do you hear me?!"

Triple H attacked him from behind and fell victim to a pair of running powerslams.

It left everyone wondering- was it set Triple H v/s Kurt Angle showdown for WrestleMania… or Triple H vs Strowman?

Earlier, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens emerged from the crowd to turn on their own brand midway through the match and attack McMahon. Both were fought off with a single chair, however, and an RKO on Owens from Orton.

Order of elimination: Nakamura-SD (by Strowman), Roode-SD (by Strowman), Samoa Joe-Raw (by Cena), Cena-SD (by Angle), Balor-Raw (by Orton), Orton-SD (by Strowman), Angle-Raw (by McMahon), McMahon-SD (by Triple H)