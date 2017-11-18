WWE Survivor Series 2017: Full card, time, live streaming and where to watch in India

Here is all you need to know about the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday (Monday early morning in India).

Survivor Series will be completing its 30th year. World Wide Entertainment's two big brands RAW and Smackdown Live will compete with each other. The brand v/s brand fight is going to be more interesting this year with Smackdown Live staking the claim to become the premier show ahead of the older RAW brand.

The Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match will see the return of John Cena and Triple H. Triple H joins Raw Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe against SmackDown Captain Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode in the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.

In the women's 5-0n-5 tradition Survivor Series Elimination Match, Raw Team Captain Alicia Fox will lead her team’s challenge against SmackDown’s Becky Lynch and her side.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles will square off in a non-title match. AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to earn the right to face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in an epic Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series.

The Shield will battle The New Day while RAW tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro take on Smackdown Live tag champs The Usos.

After winning the SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair will face Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series.

Intercontinental Champion, The Miz will fight against United States Champion, Baron Corbin. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will defend his title against Kalisto at Survivor Series.

When is WWE Survivor Series?

WWE Survivor Series will be held on Monday, November 20.

Where is WWE Survivor Series being held?

Survivor Series is being held at Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

What time does the television coverage start?

The broadcast of Survivor Series will start at 5.30 am IST on Monday.

What channel will air the WWE Survivor Series?

The matches will be broadcast live on Ten network. It can also be seen in HD on Ten network HD.

Where can you follow the match online or live streaming?

The match can be streamed online on WWE Network.

What is the full card for WWE Survivor Series?

Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles

Survivor Series Elimination Match (Men’s): Raw vs SmackDown

Survivor Series Elimination Match (Women’s): Raw vs SmackDown

The Shield vs The New Day

Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Champion)

Sheamus and Cesaro vs The Usos

The Miz vs Baron Corbin

Enzo Amore vs Kalisto (Cruiserweight Championship)