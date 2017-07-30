World Athletics Championships: Sudha Singh included in Indian team after being dropped initially

Sudha was not named among the original 24 athletes selected by the AFI despite winning the women's 3000m steeplechase event in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this month.

In what could be a new twist to the controversy surrounding the selection of Indian team for World Athletics Championships, one of the three athletes dropped by the Athletics Federation of India -- Sudha Singh -- has figured among the participants from the country in the entry list issued by the international athletics federation, the IAAF. Sudha was not named among the original 24 athletes selected by the AFI despite winning the women's 3000m steeplechase event in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this month.

Winners of the Asian Championships qualify for the world event to be held in London from August 4-13 though the IAAF rules clearly stated that the national federation has within its powers not to send the winner of the continental event.

Two such other winners at Bhubaneswar -- PU Chitra (women's 1500m) and Ajoy Kumar Saroj (men's 1500m) -- were also not named by AFI in the squad on the ground that their performances were far off from the IAAF qualifying standards and even worse than the junior national records. This led to Chitra petitioning the Kerala High court which on Saturday ordered the AFI to include her in the Indian team.

Sudha -- and Ajoy -- did not take the legal route but there was a surprise in store when the IAAF released the entry list just before midnight IST on Saturday. Sudha's name was found as the 23rd Indian among 26 participants from the country.

The AFI has earlier in the day accepted IAAF's invite of a quota entry to sprinter Dutee Chand to fill up the targeted number of 56 runners for women's 100m dash. Dutee's entry would make the number of Indian participants to 25 but Sudha's inclusion (in the IAAF list) has now made it 26.