Why Maria Sharapova has been charged with 'cheating and criminal conspiracy' by Delhi Police

Tennis star Maria Sharapova is facing a charge of 'cheating and criminal conspiracy'. Delhi Police has filed a case against her on a plea by people who invested in a housing project which she endorsed. Sharapova had endorsed the luxury housing project during her India trip in 2012.

Homestead infrastructure development, the firm behind the housing project, had allegedly taken crores of rupees from homebuyers before the project collapsed.

The Russian tennis star traveled to India in 2012 to endorse the luxury apartment complex in Gurgaon, outside New Delhi, which she named ‘Ballet’, and which potential buyers were told would include a tennis academy and clubhouse, according to Russia Today.

The website of the project reportedly quoted Sharapova as saying she wanted to "make the owners feel like they own something special and different."

Why Maria?

The lawyer representing one of the buyers, Piyush Singh, said that police had filed initial charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sharapova as part of a wider case against the firm homestead infrastructure development.

Singh also explained the reason for booking Sharapova under the same charges is that any celebrity who endorses any product technically becomes an agent for the company.

The project in Gurugram was supposed to be ready in 2016 but, Singh said, construction work was abandoned after builders collected the money from homebuyers.

According to Forbes, the Sharapova made almost $30 million in 2015, with $23 million of the coming from endorsements like the projects in Gurgaon.