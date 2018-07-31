Watch: With a sweet gesture to an opponent’s son, Lionel Messi has won hearts all over again

La Liga Documentary Six Dreams, an original from Amazon, revealed a cute scene involving Lionel Messi that has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Messi greeting the son of Real Betis and Mexican national team midfielder Andres Guardado.

The video was from one of the behind the scenes filmed Guardado carrying his son Maximo as he headed towards FC Barcelona’s dressing room after losing to them 5-0 on January 21. The match saw Messi score an excellent brace.

WATCH here:

One of the most admired footballers, Messi, has won hearts all over again after the touching clip went viral. It showed Messi eventually came to greet the duo, with young Maximo calling out 'Messi' and giving him a high-five.

Earlier, Messi-led Argentina crashed out of the World Cup 2018 after a 4-3 loss to France in Round of 16.

The relationship between the players and their manager was believed to have reached breaking point after their 3-0 defeat by Croatia.

Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain claims in his e-book Mundial es Historias that senior members of the squad confronted Sampaoli and his coaching staff.

One said: "We do not get what you say. We no longer trust you. We want to have an opinion."

Sampaoli was surprised by that and responded by asking what it was they wanted an opinion on, to which the players replied 'on everything'.

Messi took to the floor and was also unhappy with Sampaoli.

Messi replied: "‘You have asked me ten times which players I wanted in the line-up and which I didn't, and I never gave you a single name. Tell me, in front of everyone, if I ever gave you any names."

According to the book, AFA president Claudio Tapia witnessed the whole situation and told Sampaoli that he had to give in to them.

Argentina went on to beat Nigeria in their final group game to progress to the knockout stages.

During that match Sampaoli was spotted appearing to ask Messi if he should introduce Sergio Aguero from the bench.

The Argentinian FA took the decision last week to part company with Sampaoli.