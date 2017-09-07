WATCH | US Open 2017: Juan Martin Del Potro's power play sends Roger Federer packing out of QF

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina caused one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing US Open, defeating 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of the men's singles event on Wednesday.

Del Potro came out with a vintage display of power tennis and defeated Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, to advance to the semifinals at the Flushing Meadows for the first time since winning the title in 2009, when he defeated the Swiss maestro in a classic five-set final.

The result of the semi-finals denied Federer a shot at Nadal in the semi-finals in a match that would have given him the chance to dethrone the Spaniard as World No. 1. Federer and Nadal have never played at Flushing Meadows.

Del Potro's shock victory over the number three seeded is even more remarkable considering his journey to the quarterfinals.

The big-serving Argentine had earlier defeated Dominic Theim, winning the most memorable match of the tournament so far this year.

In the fourth round clash against Thiem, Del Potro initially struggled and lost the first two sets with illness. But he stormed back to claim one of the most memorable comebacks in

US Open history and setting up a much-anticipated clash with the Swiss legend.

Del Potro, world No. 28, will face top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the semifinal on Friday.

For the five-time US Open champion, it was the fourth loss of what has been a highly successful Grand Slam season that saw him win both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Check out the highlights of the match

.@delpotrojuan absolutely rips a forehand winner past Federer and the first set goes to the Argentine, 7-5!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/yK9EzAVVb7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2017

.@rogerfederer finally gets the break and races to a 4-1 lead in the 2nd set!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/wsypBxCNj1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2017

2nd set goes to Federer, 6-3 and it's all even on Arthur Ashe Stadium!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/ytS9rZYk9B — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2017

After saving 4 set points, @delpotrojuan wins the 3rd set tiebreaker and leads Federer by 2 sets to 1! #USOpen @Chase pic.twitter.com/l02piRcmCm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2017

.@delpotrojuan is in serious form at the moment... He's up a break (3-2) in the 4th set!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/8oYCZpowql — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2017

Replay: Battle at the net with a shot by @delpotrojuan in the third set. #USOpen @MBUSA pic.twitter.com/Wx3xfxCM9X — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2017