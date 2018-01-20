WATCH OUT ROCK! Roger Federer nails Dwayne Johnson's 'smouldering intensity' at Australian Open

Roger Federer is one of the most loved players in the world. But the 'smiling assassin' is very intense when it comes to his on-court performance. And now he is proving that he can nail the look too.

Federer did the 'smouldering intensity' look inspired by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after his third round match against Richard Gasquet at the Australian Open on Monday. In post match interview Federer was teased by the presenter about his recent twitter exchange with the Jumanji star. He was then asked if he can do the 'smouldering intensity' look.

Federer obliged and we have to say that the result was 'smouldering'.

Dwayne Johnson and Roger Federer are recently had a great social media exchange. The tennis star attempted an impression of Johnson’s character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, from the new Jumanji sequel. Roger did the smouldering intensity” look and then tweeted at Johnson to see if he was doing it correctly.

The Rock loved it, saying that Federer had “perfect form”. But, of course, he also noted that when you’re a GOAT (Greatest of all time) like he is, there is no wrong way to do it.

When you’re the GOAT there is no wrong brother. Perfect form for those who don’t know.. “Smoldering Intensity” is one of my character’s strengths in #Jumanji. And like Roger, “Dr. Smolder Bravestone” has no weaknesses https://t.co/KdS76H1nec — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2018

If you have no idea what are we talking about, here's a looped clip of the smouldering intensity” moment.