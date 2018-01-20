Trending#

Padmaavat

Arvind Kejriwal

SC judges against CJI

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. Sports
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








WATCH OUT ROCK! Roger Federer nails Dwayne Johnson's 'smouldering intensity' at Australian Open

Roger Federer and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Saturday 20 January 2018 18:16 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Roger Federer is one of the most loved players in the world. But the 'smiling assassin' is very intense when it comes to his on-court performance. And now he is proving that he can nail the look too. 

 
Federer did the 'smouldering intensity' look inspired by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after his third round match against Richard Gasquet at the Australian Open on Monday. In post match interview Federer was teased by the presenter about his recent twitter exchange with the Jumanji star. He was then asked if he can do the 'smouldering intensity' look. 

 
Federer obliged and we have to say that the result was 'smouldering'.  

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


   
Dwayne Johnson and Roger Federer are recently had a great social media exchange. The tennis star attempted an impression of Johnson’s character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, from the new Jumanji sequel. Roger did the smouldering intensity” look and then tweeted at Johnson to see if he was doing it correctly.

   
The Rock loved it, saying that Federer had “perfect form”. But, of course, he also noted that when you’re a GOAT (Greatest of all time) like he is, there is no wrong way to do it.

   
If you have no idea what are we talking about, here's a looped clip of the smouldering intensity” moment.

 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story